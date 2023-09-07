82°
Vacant house ruled total loss after being target of two arsons in 5 hours

Thursday, September 07 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home was destroyed after a fire ruled to be arson early Thursday morning, just hours after another arson took place at the same address. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the building on Annette Street off Evangeline Street was ruled to be a total loss around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Some crews worked to keep the flames from spreading to nearby houses while others worked to extinguish them. 

The BRFD also said crews were called to the same address around 9 p.m. Wednesday night for a small fire that caused minimal damage to the building. This fire was also ruled to be arson. 

Photos of the home showed the structure badly damaged by smoke and flames. No injuries were reported. 

Anyone with information regarding the arsons is encouraged to call BRFD investigators at (225) 389-2050.

