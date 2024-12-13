57°
Six displaced after electrical malfunction causes house fire on Flora Lane

1 hour 46 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, December 13 2024 Dec 13, 2024 December 13, 2024 8:01 PM December 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — A single-family home on Flora Lane caught fire Thursday afternoon after an electrical malfunction, displacing six.

The house fire was called in around 1:35 p.m. and Baton Rouge firefighters contained it by 1:58 p.m. Fire officials said they encountered light smoke and discovered embers in a bedroom near a window-mounted AC unit. The fire caused significant damage to the bedroom, with smoke damage affecting the rest of the home.

Officials said the five adults and one child living in the home were already safely outside when firefighters arrived. The fire caused $105,000 in damages.

