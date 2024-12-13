57°
St. Mary school board employee arrested for malfeasance, theft of over $5,000

2 hours 12 minutes ago Friday, December 13 2024 Dec 13, 2024 December 13, 2024 7:37 PM December 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CENTERVILLE - A St. Mary school board employee was arrested Friday for malfeasance, forgery and theft after allegedly using a school board credit card for personal use, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Dinah Dru Richard, 31, was arrested after detectives were dispatched to a theft complaint at the St. Mary School Board Office Wednesday.

Detectives say the school board credit card had been used for personal use by Richard and forgery had been committed to sign off on the purchases. She allegedly used the card for over $5,000 worth of purchases.

No bail has been sent at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

