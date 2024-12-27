68°
Latest Weather Blog
Vacant house fire on Smith Street under investigation; house considered total loss
BATON ROUGE - A vacant house fire on Smith Street is under investigation after a fire resulted in a total loss Friday night.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department says the fire was called in around 8:44 p.m. Firefighters found heavy fire from the home's rear and were able to keep flames from spreading to neighboring homes.
Trending News
Fire investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fireworks disrupt Christmas Eve sleep, keeps Baton Rouge kids awake for Santa's...
-
15-year-old dead, teenager arrested after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
-
St. Michael High School holds 16th annual Holiday Cup raising awareness for...
-
Hammond restaurant posts video of pig mascot being stolen on Christmas
-
Vacant house fire on Hammond Street ruled to be arson
Sports Video
-
Perkins to return to LSU
-
Many LSU sports ramp up after the holidays and into the new...
-
Saints get shut out by the Packers 34-0 on Monday Night Football
-
LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO...
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...