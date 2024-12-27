68°
Vacant house fire on Smith Street under investigation; house considered total loss

Friday, December 27 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A vacant house fire on Smith Street is under investigation after a fire resulted in a total loss Friday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says the fire was called in around 8:44 p.m. Firefighters found heavy fire from the home's rear and were able to keep flames from spreading to neighboring homes.

Fire investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause.

