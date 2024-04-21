65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Vacant house burned down, neighboring home damaged in Saturday arson

Saturday, April 20 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home burned down Saturday afternoon and law enforcement is looking for the arsonist responsible for setting the fire. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said firefighters arrived at the empty house on Helene Street just after 7 p.m. and the fire was under control within minutes, but the home was a total loss. The fire damaged a neighboring home as well. 

Fire officials are looking for the person who set the fire. Anyone with information can call (225) 389-2050.

