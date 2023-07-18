83°
Latest Weather Blog
Vacant home ruled complete loss after overnight fire on North Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A vacant home was determined to be a complete loss after an overnight fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages.
The fire was called into the Baton Rouge Fire Department shortly after midnight Tuesday. The home on North Boulevard was aflame until an hour later, just after 1 a.m.. The BRFD said the home was mostly boarded up and empty, but the fire had begun to spread to nearby trees and a building.
Trending News
The house was previously valued at $35,000 but was completely destroyed. Investigators did not yet determine a cause.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baker Police offering free afterschool reading program
-
EBR School Board posts budget including one-time teacher raises, set for approval...
-
Roads buckling due to heat more common this year, DOTD says
-
St. George organizers will appeal to La. Supreme Court in last-ditch effort...
-
Fire at Dow burned for 33 hours after explosion