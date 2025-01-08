46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
USPS suspends mail service on Thursday for national day of mourning honoring late Jimmy Carter

Wednesday, January 08 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail on Thursday for the national day of mourning honoring the life of former President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 30 at age 100.

President Joe Biden declared Thursday a national day of mourning, which means all post office locations will be closed.

Regular mail service will also be suspended on the day of mourning, with limited package delivery. 

