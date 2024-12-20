61°
USPS: Duplessis Main Post Office will likely be relocated following non-renewal of lease
DUPLESSIS — The Duplessis Main Post Office on La. 621 is likely being relocated, the U.S. Postal Service said Friday.
The retail operations of the Post Office will be moved to a yet-to-be-determined location as close as possible to the existing Post Office location. Postal officials said the relocation is being considered because of the non-renewal of the lease at the current facility.
Customers have been notified about the relocation through the mail and will have until Feb. 3 to send their comments on the proposal.
