USPS: Duplessis Main Post Office will likely be relocated following non-renewal of lease

DUPLESSIS — The Duplessis Main Post Office on La. 621 is likely being relocated, the U.S. Postal Service said Friday.

The retail operations of the Post Office will be moved to a yet-to-be-determined location as close as possible to the existing Post Office location. Postal officials said the relocation is being considered because of the non-renewal of the lease at the current facility.

Customers have been notified about the relocation through the mail and will have until Feb. 3 to send their comments on the proposal.