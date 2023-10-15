Latest Weather Blog
USPS announces holiday shipping and mailing deadlines
The United States Postal Service announced its holiday deadlines to make sure packages and presents will arrive by Christmas Day.
This year, the USPS is rolling out a new program called USPS Ground Advantage. It says the new option is an "affordable way to ship packages with day-certain delivery of two to five business days based on distance."
Here are the USPS deadlines:
Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)
-USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
-First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16
-Priority Mail — Dec. 18
-Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Alaska
-USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
-First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
-Priority Mail — Dec. 18
-Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Hawaii
-USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
-First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
-Priority Mail — Dec. 16
-Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)
-USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6
-First-Class Mail — Dec. 9
-Priority Mail — Dec. 9
-Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15*
