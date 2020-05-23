91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

USA Gymnastics doing independent review of sexual misconduct

3 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, November 03 2016 Nov 3, 2016 November 03, 2016 2:05 PM November 03, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

INDIANAPOLIS - USA Gymnastics is turning to a former federal prosecutor to spearhead an independent review of the way the organization deals with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Its president, Steve Penny, announced Thursday that Deborah Daniels will look into USA Gymnastics' bylaws, policies, procedures and practices related to sexual misconduct.

Daniels, who served as both a U.S. attorney and U.S. assistant attorney general before going into private practice, will meet with experts and organizations representing law enforcement, child welfare, the gymnastics community, state and local officials, and others before making a recommendation to the USA Gymnastics Board of Directors.

The review comes on the heels of a pair of civil lawsuits filed against USA Gymnastics and a former team doctor by a pair of gymnasts who claim the physician sexually abused them during their time on the U.S. national team. USA Gymnastics has denied wrongdoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days