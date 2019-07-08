87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico

2 hours 13 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, July 08 2019 Jul 8, 2019 July 08, 2019 8:38 AM July 08, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NBC News

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Authorities say a toddler apparently slipped from her grandfather's hands and fell to her death from a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico.

Police said Monday that the grandfather of the 1-year-old girl from Indiana told officers he lost his grip while holding her outside a window on the 11th story of the Freedom of the Seas. He was identified as Salvatorre Anello. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at the Panamerican dock in the capital of San Juan.

Royal Caribbean Cruises called it a tragic incident and said they were helping the family. They declined additional comment. No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days