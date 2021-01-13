US Olympic gold medalist charged in Capitol riot

Photo: The Guardian

WASHINGTON - A former swimmer and U.S. Olympic gold medalist is facing charges after allegedly taking part in the unlawful entrance of the U.S. Capitol building last week.

Police identified 38-year-old Klete Keller, a 6'6" swimmer, thanks in part to his height, but also because of a Team USA jacket he was wearing at the time.

"PERSON 1 can be seen standing in the Rotunda still wearing the dark-colored USA jacket, which also appears to bear a Nike logo on the front right side and a red and white Olympic patch on the front left side," an FBI agent wrote in a criminal complaint.

Multiple media outlets identified Keller from the riots based on photos and videos taken that day. In a statement, CEO of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee Sarah Hirshland said the USOPC did not mention Keller by name but said it would wait for law enforcement to confirm the identity of the individual.

"At home, and around the world, Team USA athletes are held to a very high standard as they represent our country on the field of play and off. What happened in Washington, D.C., was a case where that standard was clearly not met. The people involved attacked the very fabric of the democracy we all proudly represent and, in turn, also let our community down," said Hirshland.

Keller won five medals in three Olympic appearances for the United States, including gold medals at the 2008 Games in Beijing and 2004 Games in Athens.