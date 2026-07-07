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US Marshals Service identifies federal inmate found dead in West Baton Rouge Parish Jail

2 hours 15 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, July 07 2026 Jul 7, 2026 July 07, 2026 9:14 AM July 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — A federal inmate died in the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday.

The inmate, 46-year-old Darren Dorman Jr., was found dead in his cell around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. 

According to West Baton Rouge Parish deputies, Dorman's cellmate noticed he was unresponsive and notified staff, who responded and administered first aid while EMS was on the way.

Dorman was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies noted. 

The sheriff's office is investigating the cause of Dorman's death. 

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A U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson said that he was in the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on "federal violations" but did not provide further details. 

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