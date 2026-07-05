Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Walker Wildcats
WALKER - The Walker Wildcats are preparing for the 2026 season, but they're under new leadership.
Head coach Chris Harrell took over this spring and is hoping to help Walker improve from their 1-9 season in 2025.
Harrell spent most of his career as a defensive coordinator. That position is what he was initially hired at Walker for in January, but took the head coaching job when it became available in April.
Heading into the season, the Wildcats have six returning starters on offense and seven returning starters on defense.
The Wildcats' starting quarterback from last season, Jayce Evans, does return but there is still competition to see who fits best into that role this season.
Trending News
Walker will start their season at home against the Ponchatoula Green Wave on Sept. 4.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former Tiger Garrett Temple retires, moves into coaching role with Dallas Mavericks
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Albany Hornets
-
Shoppers spend Fourth of July supporting local businesses at Bayou Artisan Oasis...
-
Rescue Alliance hosts adoption event at the Cat Rescue Center of Gonzales
-
Baton Rouge celebrates Independence Day with America 250 on the River