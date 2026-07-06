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2 arrested following the fatal shooting of a Baton Rouge man in Evangeline Parish
VILLE PLATTE — Two people were arrested for the fatal shooting of a Baton Rouge man in Evangeline Parish, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.
On March 30 around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting on Cheryl Street, where they located 24-year-old Jonah Lee of Baton Rouge lying in the roadway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
Lee was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
During the investigation, detectives developed information that led to the arrest of 21-year-old Kamrein McClay of Houston and 29-year-old Daijah McClay of Plaquemine in connection with Lee's death.
Kamrein and Daijah McClay were both charged with principal to second-degree murder and are currently held on a $150,000 bond.
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The investigation remains ongoing as detectives anticipate additional arrests.
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