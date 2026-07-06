2 arrested following the fatal shooting of a Baton Rouge man in Evangeline Parish

VILLE PLATTE — Two people were arrested for the fatal shooting of a Baton Rouge man in Evangeline Parish, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.

On March 30 around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting on Cheryl Street, where they located 24-year-old Jonah Lee of Baton Rouge lying in the roadway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Lee was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

During the investigation, detectives developed information that led to the arrest of 21-year-old Kamrein McClay of Houston and 29-year-old Daijah McClay of Plaquemine in connection with Lee's death.

Kamrein and Daijah McClay were both charged with principal to second-degree murder and are currently held on a $150,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives anticipate additional arrests.