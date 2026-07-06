Sports2-a-Days Preview: U-High Cubs

BATON ROUGE - After falling to St. Charles Catholic in the semifinals last season, the U-High Cubs are hungry for success in 2026.

The Cubs will enter this season with plenty of new faces. They only have about three or four returning starters on either side of the ball. However, some of their new faces aren't new to the game, just new to town.

The Cubs will start Knox Kiffin at quarterback and Kevin Smith Jr. at wide receiver. Kiffin is the son of LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, and Smith Jr. is the son of LSU running back's coach, Kevin Smith.

U-High head coach Andy Martin believes the speed this team has along with a strong defensive line will be their biggest strength this season. However, he thinks the lack of experience could be a weakness.

U-High starts their season at home against Archbishop Rummel on Sept. 4.