13 boaters cited for DWI during Independence Day weekend, LDWF says

BATON ROUGE — Thirteen boaters were cited on DWI charges in various Louisiana waterways over Independence Day weekend, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Tuesday.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Dry Water and in partnership with the United States Coast Guard and Louisiana State Police.

On July 3, the following were arrested on DWI charges:

Maddox Moncla, 20, of Lafayette, on False River in Pointe Coupee Parish

Raymond Schneller, 47, of Baton Rouge, on the Diversion Canal in Livingston Parish

Dyllon Lindsey, 34, of Baton Rouge, on the Amite River in Livingston Parish

Hayden D. Navarre, 20, of Mamou, on Toledo Bend in Sabine Parish

Chad M. Willis, 52, of Mamou, on Toledo Bend in Sabine Parish

Peyton J. Sinclair, 18, of Deville, on Larto Lake in Catahoula Parish

On July 4, the following were arrested on DWI charges:

Dylan Inzina, 20, of Franklin, on the Atchafalaya River in St. Martin Parish

Samuel G. Dagostino Jr., 43, of Baton Rouge, on False River in Pointe Coupee Parish

Aaron Meyers, 21, of Plaquemine, on Bayou Plaquemine in Iberville Parish

Nicholas Parton, 46, of Carencro, on Henderson Lake in St. Martin Parish

Hesley Forthman, 23, of Arkadelphia, Ark., on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish

Brandon Victory, 34, of El Dorado, Ark., on Lake Claiborne in Claiborne Parish

Dylan Nunez, 34, of Kaplan, in Indian Creek in Rapides Parish

LDWF agents also responded to four non-fatal boating incidents that also happened during the holiday weekend.

Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver's license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case, LDWF added.