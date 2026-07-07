Man arrested after 2024 shooting of cousin, cousin's daughter acquitted on murder, attempted murder charges

BATON ROUGE — A man arrested in 2024, initially accused of shooting two members of his family and killing one, was found not guilty by a jury last week.

Terrell Walker, 23, was arrested in April 2024 after the death of his 39-year-old cousin, Norris Robinson, and the attempted murder of Robinson's 17-year-old daughter. Police at the time said that Robinson and Walker got into a fight along Sycamore Street near McClelland Drive on April 12.

Baton Rouge Police, at the time, said that Walker shot the man and his teen daughter. Robinson later died in the hospital.

Walker, however, was found not guilty during his murder trial last week, which concluded Thursday with a not guilty on all three counts he was charged with: second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.