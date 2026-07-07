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Hi-Ho announces closure of Livingston location of barbecue restaurant
LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish location of barbecue restaurant Hi-Ho is closing its doors after more than two years, citing staffing shortages on Tuesday.
"This is not the ending we ever imagined," the restaurant, located on South Frost Road, said in a Facebook post.
The restaurant's owners said that they have not been able to "find and keep enough reliable staff to consistently cover shifts."
"This has placed a tremendous strain on our family, and we have reached the difficult decision that closing is what is best for us," officials said.
The last day the restaurant will be open will be Friday, July 17.
There are multiple other Hi-Ho locations in Hammond and Ponchatoula.
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