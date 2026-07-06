82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge Parish inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

2 hours 12 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, July 06 2026 Jul 6, 2026 July 06, 2026 8:24 PM July 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — An inmate died after being found unresponsive inside a cell in West Baton Rouge Parish, deputies said.

Authorities said it happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. A cellmate reportedly noticed the inmate was unresponsive and notified staff, who responded and administered first aid while EMS was on the way.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is pending an autopsy by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.

Trending News

An investigation into the death is underway. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days