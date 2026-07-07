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Hammond Fire crews put out fire at abandoned house behind Chick-Fil-A on US 190

1 hour 24 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, July 07 2026 Jul 7, 2026 July 07, 2026 7:32 AM July 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters put out a fire at an abandoned house behind the Chick-Fil-A on U.S. 190 in Hammond on Tuesday morning. 

The Hammond Police Department was first called about the fire around 5:55 a.m.

After crews arrived, the fire was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported, Hammond Fire officials said. 

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