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Hammond Fire crews put out fire at abandoned house behind Chick-Fil-A on US 190
BATON ROUGE — Firefighters put out a fire at an abandoned house behind the Chick-Fil-A on U.S. 190 in Hammond on Tuesday morning.
The Hammond Police Department was first called about the fire around 5:55 a.m.
After crews arrived, the fire was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported, Hammond Fire officials said.
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