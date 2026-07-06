Former players remember life and legacy of Coach Roger Cador ahead of funeral

BATON ROUGE - Memorial services are scheduled for Monday afternoon for legendary Southern University baseball coach Roger Cador, who passed away at the age of 74 last week.

On Monday afternoon, family, friends and former players will pay their respects at the memorial service, which will be held in the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Southern's campus starting at 3 p.m.

One former player remembering Cador’s legacy is Darren Clark.

“He was tough, but he was fair. He prepared us for the real world,” Clark told WBRZ.