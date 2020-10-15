63°
US household wealth reaches new high of $85.7 trillion

5 years 3 weeks 6 days ago Friday, September 18 2015 Sep 18, 2015 September 18, 2015 11:40 AM September 18, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Rising home values drove a modest increase in Americans' household wealth to a new high of $85.7 trillion in the April-June quarter.

The Federal Reserve says Americans' stock portfolios climbed $61 billion in value, while housing wealth increased $499 billion.

Americans also stepped up borrowing, a sign of confidence in the economy.

Total mortgage debt grew at the fastest level since the recession ended in 2009. Overall household debt, which includes mortgages, student loans, auto loans and credit card debt, increased at the fastest pace in a year.

The Fed's figures aren't adjusted for population growth or inflation. Household wealth, or net worth, reflects the value of homes, stocks and other assets minus mortgages, credit cards and other debts.

