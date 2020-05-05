72°
US congressmen seek more information on Zika

4 years 3 months 2 days ago Monday, February 01 2016 Feb 1, 2016 February 01, 2016 3:57 PM February 01, 2016 in Health
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

GENEVA - U.S. House members are asking government health officials for more information on the Zika virus.

The requests from top Republicans and Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee follow the World Health Organization's declaration of mosquito-borne Zika as a global health emergency. The virus has been linked to birth defects.

The committee members asked officials from the Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health for briefings on the disease. In letters, they asked for information on research, testing and available dollars to ensure the U.S. is prepared.

In a letter to the CDC, they asked if a travel warning could have been issued sooner.

