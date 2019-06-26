74°
US 190 reopens after major crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - All lanes are open after a serious crash on US 190 in Torbert Monday.
The crash was reported before 5:30 p.m. on US 190 near LA 978 in Torbert. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office could offer few details, but confirmed multiple injuries.
Photos from the scene show an 18-wheeler that had apparently crashed into a guardrail.
Crews had the roadway back open around midnight.
Correction: All lanes are now open in both directions on US 190 near LA 978 (Torbert). Traffic congestion is minimal.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) June 25, 2019
