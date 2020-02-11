74°
UPS worker critical after getting caught in conveyor belt

Tuesday, February 11 2020
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KSHB

KANSAS CITY, MO - A man is fighting for his life after getting caught in a conveyor belt at a United Parcel Service facility.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday evening and found the man unresponsive. They removed him from the factory belt and transported him to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

His identity and current condition are unknown.

Police told ABC News that there is no criminal investigation underway, suggesting the incident was a freak accident.

