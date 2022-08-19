80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Upgrades to traffic lights expected to lessen tension during I-10 widening project

3 hours 43 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, August 19 2022 Aug 19, 2022 August 19, 2022 6:38 AM August 19, 2022 in Traffic Stories
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

BATON ROUGE - Work will begin on the I-10 widening project next year, which means more people will move from the main interstate to side roads.

The City-Parish is working to sync traffic lights before the project causes more congestion. 

In 2024, the I-10 widening project will reduce traffic down to one lane in each direction, and authorities are preparing for more traffic flow on secondary roads. 

"Accidents happen on roadways, and you've got to divert traffic to other locations," said transportation and drainage director for East Baton Rouge, Fred Raiford. "Our new system that we will have in place allows us to do that pretty quickly."

MOVE-BR created a synchronization system that should allow for easy adjustments on intersections. 

Raiford also said that when people get frustrated with traffic on the interstate, they're going to look for other ways to get to where they need to be.

The City-Parish is responsible for 450 traffic lights. Once the upgrades are finished, roughly 300 traffic lights will be a part of the new syncing system. 

Trending News

Officials hope to have these lights operating on sixteen different roadways before the project starts. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days