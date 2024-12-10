74°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Westbound lanes on I-10 at the bridge now moving; congestion approaching Bluebonnet

Tuesday, December 10 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A disabled semi-truck on the Mississippi River Bridge caused major delays going westbound on Interstate 10.

Two lanes were closed down on the bridge, causing congestion. The truck has since been cleared.

Congestion is now approaching Bluebonnet Boulevard.

