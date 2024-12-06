46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute

3 hours 29 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, December 06 2024 Dec 6, 2024 December 06, 2024 8:05 AM December 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

Trending News

8 a.m.: Right lane blocked on I-10 WB after Perkins 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days