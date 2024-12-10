69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Diesel spill on I-10 causes morning commute traffic near Bluebonnet

1 hour 50 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, December 10 2024 Dec 10, 2024 December 10, 2024 7:11 AM December 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Traffic was slow on I-10 eastbound near Bluebonnet Tuesday morning due to a diesel spill. 

The crash happened near the Bluebonnet exit on I-10 eastbound and the Baton Rouge and St. George Fire Departments responded. Officials said there were only minor injuries, but the 18-wheeler involved in the crash was hauling diesel, some of which spilled onto the roadway. 

Trending News

Expect delays if you're heading out of the capital city while officials work to clean up the scene. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days