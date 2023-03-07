73°
UPDATED: 8-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound on Valentines Day

3 years 2 weeks 6 days ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 February 15, 2020 10:42 AM February 15, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERIA PARISH- The 8-year-old boy shot in Tuesday's drive-by shooting died Friday night from his wounds.
Jonas Hawk, 26, of Jeanerette opened fire on a group of 15 people, leaving Jamal Robinson in critical condition at the time.
 
Robinson was the only person who was injured when Hawk drove on the 2200 block of N. Neco Town Rd in a grey vehicle, unleashing fire around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
 
Hawk had an ongoing dispute with the victim's uncle who was on the scene of the shooting but was left uninjured.
 
The victim was transferred to a Baton Rouge hospital where he died from his injuries a few days later.  
 
Charges against Hawk will be upgraded to 14 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and 1 count of First Degree Murder.

 

