UPDATED: 8-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound on Valentines Day

IBERIA PARISH- The 8-year-old boy shot in Tuesday's drive-by shooting died Friday night from his wounds.

Jonas Hawk, 26, of Jeanerette opened fire on a group of 15 people, leaving Jamal Robinson in critical condition at the time.

Robinson was the only person who was injured when Hawk drove on the 2200 block of N. Neco Town Rd in a grey vehicle, unleashing fire around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Hawk had an ongoing dispute with the victim's uncle who was on the scene of the shooting but was left uninjured.

The victim was transferred to a Baton Rouge hospital where he died from his injuries a few days later.