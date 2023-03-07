73°
Latest Weather Blog
UPDATED: 8-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound on Valentines Day
Trending News
IBERIA PARISH- The 8-year-old boy shot in Tuesday's drive-by shooting died Friday night from his wounds.
Jonas Hawk, 26, of Jeanerette opened fire on a group of 15 people, leaving Jamal Robinson in critical condition at the time.
Robinson was the only person who was injured when Hawk drove on the 2200 block of N. Neco Town Rd in a grey vehicle, unleashing fire around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Hawk had an ongoing dispute with the victim's uncle who was on the scene of the shooting but was left uninjured.
The victim was transferred to a Baton Rouge hospital where he died from his injuries a few days later.
Charges against Hawk will be upgraded to 14 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and 1 count of First Degree Murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish Library Director resigns amid battle over censoring books
-
BRPD: No sign of 'foul play' in Georgia man's death; police looking...
-
Livingston sheriff's office employee arrested for escape and DWI, resigns her post
-
Concrete barriers eliminate shoulder on portion of I-10 East; will remain until...
-
Police: Teacher's aide faces arrest after hitting toddler at BR Head Start...
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs