UPDATE: Teen arrested in officer-involved shooting in Ascension subdivision

SORRENTO - A 15-year-old is one of three suspects arrested in connection with an altercation that left an officer injured and another suspect in critical condition.

After further investigation into the incident, State Troopers arrested the teen for resisting an officer by force or violence, disturbing the peace, and attempting first-degree murder of an officer.

Authorities also arrested 35-year-old Jose Ortiz and 38-year-old Juan Ortiz for the same charges and for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile while committing a crime.

A deputy shot one of the suspects late Thursday night after a fight broke out involving the trio and a pair of law enforcement officers responding to a disturbance call.

State Police said the shooting unfolded in the River Ridge subdivision around midnight after deputies responded to reports of a disturbance on Wildwood Drive.

Two deputies reportedly met a resident there, and a fight broke out between the deputies and the suspects, according to State Police. One of the deputies fired his gun during the confrontation, hitting one of the suspects.

That suspect was hospitalized with critical injuries. A deputy was also hospitalized with moderate injuries.

As is protocol with officer-involved shootings, State Police has taken over the investigation into the incident.