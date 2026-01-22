59°
UPDATE: Man wanted for area auto thefts arrested

7 years 10 months 2 days ago Wednesday, March 21 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: According to authorities Taylor Miller has been arrested.

Miller, 26, was appended by the Kansas Highway Patrol, a release said. Miller was located in a stolen GMC truck that was reported stolen from St. Helena Parish on March 15. When authorities tried to make contact Miller he fled the scene at a high rate of speed. He was later arrested without incident.

He is being held at the Thomas County Jail in Kansas awaiting extradition.

*****

GREENSBURG- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect wanted for two counts of auto theft.

Deputies say the last known address for Taylor Miller, 26, was in Kentwood.

Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts can call 1-800-200-4905.

