59°
Latest Weather Blog
UPDATE: Man wanted for area auto thefts arrested
UPDATE: According to authorities Taylor Miller has been arrested.
Miller, 26, was appended by the Kansas Highway Patrol, a release said. Miller was located in a stolen GMC truck that was reported stolen from St. Helena Parish on March 15. When authorities tried to make contact Miller he fled the scene at a high rate of speed. He was later arrested without incident.
He is being held at the Thomas County Jail in Kansas awaiting extradition.
*****
GREENSBURG- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect wanted for two counts of auto theft.
Deputies say the last known address for Taylor Miller, 26, was in Kentwood.
Trending News
Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts can call 1-800-200-4905.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball approaches opening day
-
Denham Springs beats Parkview Baptist
-
North Baton Rouge shopping center acquired by church to become hub for...
-
20 guns stolen from West Feliciana home, law enforcement trying to identify...
-
West Baton Rouge Parish President Jason Manola talks construction at 'State of...