UPDATE: EBRSO says victim of shooting has died

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies briefly closed down Springfield Road in Baton Rouge Monday afternoon following a shooting.



The victim, a male, was taken to the hospital, but later died.

EBRSO said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Springfield Road at around 2 p.m. Deputies did not identify the victim or any suspects.



Deputies say the investigation remains under investigation.

