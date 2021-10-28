62°
Latest Weather Blog
UPDATE: EBRSO says victim of shooting has died
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies briefly closed down Springfield Road in Baton Rouge Monday afternoon following a shooting.
The victim, a male, was taken to the hospital, but later died.
EBRSO said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Springfield Road at around 2 p.m. Deputies did not identify the victim or any suspects.
Trending News
Deputies say the investigation remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After Wednesday's rain storms, Baton Rouge preps for strong winds Thursday
-
Extensive debris pick-up effort still underway in Livingston Parish
-
East Baton Rouge Parish surpassing record for homicides with 2 months left...
-
EBR paused debris pickup ahead of Wednesday's storm
-
PHOTOS: Severe weather moves across south Louisiana Wednesday