UPDATE: EBRSO says victim of shooting has died

5 years 11 months 3 days ago Tuesday, November 24 2015 Nov 24, 2015 November 24, 2015 8:55 AM November 24, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues, Hunter Robinson

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies briefly closed down Springfield Road in Baton Rouge Monday afternoon following a shooting.

The victim, a male, was taken to the hospital, but later died.

EBRSO said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Springfield Road at around 2 p.m. Deputies did not identify the victim or any suspects.

Deputies say the investigation remains under investigation.

