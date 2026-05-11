Update: 4 still missing after massive fire at senior living home

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- Officials say four residents are still missing following last week's fire at a Pennsylvania senior living community, and they "aren't expecting good news" as investigators survey the building's charred remains. The massive fire broke out Thursday night at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, west of Philadelphia.

Officials gave an update Monday on the rescue effort during that blaze that injured more than two dozen people and displaced more than 133 residents. Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan calls the fire "a tragedy." He says two of the four missing were a husband and wife. Volunteers collected clothing and supplies for the residents over the weekend. Many neighbors helped with the rescue effort, wrapping the elderly in blankets and carrying them to ambulances in makeshift gurneys. ****************

Nov. 16th- At least 27 people were injured while others remain unaccounted for after a massive fire swept over a senior living facility in Pennsylvania on Thursday night, authorities said.

The five-alarm fire at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester began around 11 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. Firefighters brought it under control Friday morning after it burned for hours.

Residents of the building were evacuated on beds and wheelchairs. Over two dozen people were hospitalized for injuries while others remain unaccounted for.

Authorities were unclear on the exact amount of people unaccounted for and whether that number includes residents or staff.

All of the injured patients are expected to survive.

Cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.