Upcoming wine tasting event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE — Wine connoisseurs may be familiar with the pairing of Sauvignon Blanc with feta and Chardonnay with apple, but on May 21, classic wines will be paired with live music and the antics of nearby animals at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo.

The event, 'Wild Wine Walk at the Zoo,' will treat guests who are 21 years of age and older to a pleasant stroll through the zoo while sampling a variety of wines and appetizers from local eateries.

A Wednesday, April 21 news release from the Baton Rouge Zoo described the event by saying, "The daylight will enable guests to see the animals as they enjoy vino and stroll the Zoo to the sounds of local musicians."

Wild Wine Walk at the Zoo will be held from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on May 21.

The event is open to adults 21 and older, and all proceeds will benefit Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo, the non-profit supporter of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo and the Zoo’s international conservation efforts.

General Admission tickets are $50 & VIP tickets are $75.

The VIP experience includes entry one hour early, exclusive rides on the Zoo’s giraffe & zebra themed shuttles for the first hour and a commemorative insulated wine tumbler.

Tickets are available here.