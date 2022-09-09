73°
Up-to-date traffic, weather info: Download the WBRZ news app before going to the LSU v Southern game
BATON ROUGE - Heavy traffic is likely as thousands of people flock to the sold-out LSU vs. Southern football game at Tiger Stadium Saturday.
Kickoff is just after 6:30 p.m. but tailgating and fan experiences will start earlier. Click HERE for a schedule.
Download WBRZ news and weather apps to stay ahead of traffic and weather issues. On the WBRZ news app, click the traffic button to access the WBRZ Traffic Map. See the map online here. Search "WBRZ" in the app stores.
CLICK HERE FOR THE WBRZ TRAFFIC MAP
Monitor traffic notifications from DOTD below.
