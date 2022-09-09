Up-to-date traffic, weather info: Download the WBRZ news app before going to the LSU v Southern game

BATON ROUGE - Heavy traffic is likely as thousands of people flock to the sold-out LSU vs. Southern football game at Tiger Stadium Saturday.

Kickoff is just after 6:30 p.m. but tailgating and fan experiences will start earlier. Click HERE for a schedule.

Kickoff is just after 6:30 p.m. but tailgating and fan experiences will start earlier.

Monitor traffic notifications from DOTD below.

