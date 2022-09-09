73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Up-to-date traffic, weather info: Download the WBRZ news app before going to the LSU v Southern game

Friday, September 09 2022
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Heavy traffic is likely as thousands of people flock to the sold-out LSU vs. Southern football game at Tiger Stadium Saturday.

Kickoff is just after 6:30 p.m. but tailgating and fan experiences will start earlier.  Click HERE for a schedule

Download WBRZ news and weather apps to stay ahead of traffic and weather issues.  On the WBRZ news app, click the traffic button to access the WBRZ Traffic Map.  See the map online hereSearch "WBRZ" in the app stores

CLICK HERE FOR THE WBRZ TRAFFIC MAP

Monitor traffic notifications from DOTD below.

FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY: 

