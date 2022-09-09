Find out when and where you can watch the LSU and Southern bands Saturday: See the full game day schedule here

BATON ROUGE - Fans get expect some roads to start closing in and around the LSU campus to shut down a couple hours before kickoff Saturday.

LSU said Friday that S. Stadium Road, Dalrymple Drive and Fieldhouse Drive will be closed to traffic starting around 4 p.m. to make way for both teams and the LSU and Southern University marching bands.

The Tiger Band is expected to march down Victory Hill around 4:15 p.m. as Southern's Human Jukebox is escorted to campus. Fans can catch the Human Jukebox around 5 p.m. marching down S. Stadium Road into gate 22 of Tiger Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m..

Check out the full list of gameday events below.

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open

9 a.m. LSU SportShop open

12:30 p.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open

1:30 p.m. PMAC open to public (New for 2022)

1:30 p.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open (Located in front of PMAC)

2 p.m. Rockin’ Dopsie performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

3:30 p.m. Suites and Club open at Tiger Stadium

3:55 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk

4:12 p.m. VICTORY HILL parade begins with former players and The Oaks Society

4:17 p.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL

4:25 p.m. Team arrives at VICTORY HILL

4:27 p.m. Team marches down VICTORY HILL

4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

4:30 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open

4:32 p.m. LSU band arrives in PMAC

4:35 p.m. Team arrives at Tiger Stadium

4:50 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC

6:00 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

6:22 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium

6:25 p.m. Alma Mater, National Anthem with Flyover

6:30 p.m. SEC Network on the air

6:32 p.m. LSU departs Jeff Boss Locker Room

6:33:30 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium

6:35 p.m. LSU takes the field

6:36 p.m. Southern takes the field

6:36 p.m. Coin toss at midfield

6:39 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Southern on SEC Network