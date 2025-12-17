Kim Mulkey joins Miracle Children's Foundation to donate iPads to OLOL Children's Hospital

BATON ROUGE - LSU Coach Kim Mulkey brought joy and laughter to patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital alongside Miracle Children's Foundation's creator, Bryce Newman, as they handed out iPads to children while giving them hope for the future.

"I want them to understand that this is just a little bump in the road for you. It's not fun," Mulkey said. "I wrote on the back of all of their iPads that we gave them, 'Tough times don't last, but tough people do,' and I want them to be tough little kids."

The Miracle Children's Foundation was created by Newman after his own battle with brain cancer to enhance the lives of other children fighting the disease. After being diagnosed two weeks before representing the 15U Team USA at the 15U World Series in Japan, Newman went on to raise $40,000 while undergoing 4 brain surgeries.

"I accomplished this by selling t-shirts. That helped me understand that it truly takes a village to help others," Newman said.

The foundation also partnered with Raising Cane's and Kona Ice to give children backpacks and snowcones, creating an uplifting experience for everyone involved.

Anyone interested in supporting the Miracle Children's Foundation can visit their website here.