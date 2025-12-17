Baldwin Police: Man wanted for attempted murder after shooting at gas station

BALDWIN - The Baldwin Police are searching for a man wanted for murder after a shooting at a gas station that took place Wednesday.

Officials are searching for Darien Keith Hoskins Jr., 20. He is wanted for four counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated obstruction of a highway or commerce, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Hoskins is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Baldwin Police Department at 337-923-4845.