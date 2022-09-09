Roads around LSU will be exit only for Saturday night's game vs. Southern

BATON ROUGE - The LSU-Southern game is sold out! Officials expect more than 200,000 people to be on campus Saturday evening, and that means one thing: a traffic and parking nightmare.

"One thing we have done to help speed up post-game traffic: we have invested more in game day police staffing," Cody Worsham, LSU Chief Brand Officer, said.

The last time a crowd that large swarmed the area was in April for the Garth Brooks concert. LSU officials say they are prepared for Saturday thanks to that event.

"You don't really know how things are going to go at first. With the Garth Brooks concert and putting 104,000 people inside for that event, we were able to test out a lot of these things," Worsham said.

To help people get home quicker, contraflow will be in full effect, meaning each road around campus will be a one-way road away from the stadium. Maps are available online, so people can figure out which parking lot to use based on how they want to leave.

"Getting off of campus is the most important thing is to look at those parking maps at LSUsports.net before you get to campus. Park accordingly, and maybe turn on the radio on your way out," Worsham said.

This year, LSU says it's arranged to have more police officers on campus, not only to help with traffic, but to keep everyone as safe as possible.

"We anticipate it will be like any big game at LSU. When we play Alabama, it's the same. We are expecting that type of crowd, and we are ready to go to business as normal," BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said.

Road closures begin at 4:30 p.m., and kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

Click here for the parking maps.