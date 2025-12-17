Stores helping Hispanic communities by delivering care packages to their door

BATON ROUGE - Several organizations helping Latino and Hispanic communities in Baton Rouge said that many people are afraid to go to work or even go outside while border patrol operations are ongoing.

That's why several organizations and restaurants are creating care packages and delivering them to the homes of people who request one.

The owners of the La Casita Mexican Food truck and Tortilleria El Rey on Florida Boulevard are family. They told WBRZ that the people in the communities around their stores keep them in business. Now they're returning in favor.

"These people can't leave their houses, these people can't even go to the store. A lot of these people don't live far from where our businesses are set. They're scared to leave because of what could happen," La Casita Mexican Food's Josue Lopez said.

Over the last week, the Lopez's had heard about organizations making care packages for people in the Hispanic and Latino community, and wanted to help. They got some friends together and started making the packages.

"We have fresh, made tortillas that we make here in-house all the time, every day. We have juices for kids, onions, tomatoes, eggs, soup," Tortilleria El Rey's Maricela Lopez said.

They primarily aim to serve families with children, so they also include items like diapers and wipes in the packages.

"So, since we started out of this warehouse alone, we've given out about 100 boxes. We started giving out the care packages on Monday of this week. So 2 days and already 100? Oh yeah," Josue Lopez said.

Lopez said they have orders in towns outside of Baton Rouge, like Denham Springs and Walker.

Despite them saying that profits have slowed substantially and they only expect more of the same the rest of 2025, Lopez said these packages are free.

"Absolutely free. This is a time where you can't be charging people for care packages; you've got to be able to help them out. As I said, they're the same customers that help us stay in business," Josue Lopez said.

With Christmas next week, they plan to do something special with the care packages for that week.

"We're going to get toys donated for Christmas to do another whole thing of donations for the community. We're going to donate toys and more food packages," Maricela Lopez said.

Josue Lopez says they want to help out as many as they can, but they've received so many orders and are understaffed, that it's made it very difficult to do so. He did say that people can make care packages of their own and drop them off at Tortilleria El Rey so they can be delivered to homes.