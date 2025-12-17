Louisiana Public Service Commission passes proposal allowing data centers to come online more quickly

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Public Service Commission deferred on a rulemaking proposed by Commissioner Davante Lewis on Wednesday to create a policy addressing the new data centers.

The policy would have created a transparent process to define how large-load customers connect to the grid, pay for infrastructure, and share costs while protecting existing ratepayers from higher bills, stranded assets and reliability risks.

The Commission instead approved a proposal from Commissioner Jean-Paul Coussan that shortens the review process in large-load cases. The "lightning amendment" will bypass the regulatory tool used by the Commission since the 1908s to keep monopoly utilities accountable to competitive, least-cost options in the marketplace.

The proposal came in support of Gov. Jeff Landry's Louisiana Lighting Speed Initiative executive order that was issued on Sept. 16. The initiative directs state agencies to create a streamlined and accelerated approach to economic development. This will allow data centers to be brought onto the electricity grid faster than usual.

The proposal also ensures that large loads are voted on by the Commission within 8 months of an application, limiting the amount of time existing customers have to ask questions and assess project impacts.

The Alliance for Affordable Energy and Louisiana Energy Users Group voiced concerns over the lack of a clear definition of what counts as a large-load project. The "lightning amendment also leaves little room for stakeholder engagement.

"This rulemaking was not about stopping development. It was about ensuring that as we welcome new industry, everyday Louisianans are not left holding the bag for billion-dollar decisions made behind closed doors," Lewis said.

The proposal comes after Anthropic announced that it was coming to a West Feliciana data center for $7 billion.

"Hyperscaling large load customers brings opportunity, but without clear rules, they can also bring real risk," Lewis said. "Red, blue, or people, every state in the country is figuring out the most responsible way to power these projects," West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard said.