Christmas tree decorating contest continues at Zachary Police Department
ZACHARY - The Christmas tree decorating contest continued at the Zachary Police Department.
People can swing by to vote on their favorite tree, which are decorated by several businesses. People who bring a gift can get an extra vote.
