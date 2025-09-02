University of New Orleans to return to LSU System, leave UL System

NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans will leave the University of Louisiana System and return to the LSU System, according to a message sent out to UNO students, faculty and staff on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after the Louisiana Board of Regents recommended the switch in May because the university failed to restore itself to its "pre-Katrina ability to serve its students." The university has recently faced serious financial struggles, including a $30 million budget shortfall, resulting in layoffs and funding freezes, according to the Louisiana Illuminator.

The message sent out by the school said the move will bring new opportunities, giving "UNO access to the broader resources and support of the LSU System, while preserving the unique mission and spirit that define this university."

UNO left the LSU System for the UL System in 2011, a move celebrated by many who felt UNO was being overshadowed by LSU, according to the Louisiana Illuminator.

This was the full message UNO sent out:

Dear Privateer Nation,

We know many of you have questions following the legislature’s decision to return the University of New Orleans to the LSU System. Change -- especially in higher education -- can bring uncertainty. But we’re writing to say this clearly: UNO’s future is bright.

Yes, we've faced challenges. But this move brings real opportunities for our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the city we call home. It gives UNO access to the broader resources and support of the LSU System, while preserving the unique mission and spirit that define this university.

To this end, last week we brought our leadership teams together, along with several members of the LSU Board of Supervisors, for an introductory meeting. The enthusiasm and optimism in the room was tangible, and set the stage for many productive discussions to come.

New Orleans is a world-class city, and it deserves a strong, thriving public research university. UNO is ready to meet that moment in lockstep with LSU.

To all Privateers past, present, and future: welcome home. We’re stronger together, and this next chapter will build on everything that makes UNO special. The changes ahead will lift not just this university, but the city and communities we serve.

We’re excited for what’s next. Stay tuned for more details as we begin this important transition process.

Sincerely,

Interim LSU President Matt Lee

UNO President Kathy Johnson