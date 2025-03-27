68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State board says University of New Orleans should move from UL system to LSU system

2 hours 31 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, March 26 2025 Mar 26, 2025 March 26, 2025 9:35 PM March 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana's Board of Regents recommended the University of New Orleans transfer out of the management of the University of Louisiana and move back to the management and operational control of the LSU system.

Board members voted Wednesday to send the proposal to the state legislature, which has to pass legislation to formalize the transfer; the move must also be approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

A feasibility study from the board said the transfer would "unlock the full potential of UNO." The study also said the 2011 transfer of UNO from the LSU system to the University of Louisiana system did not accomplish the goals of restoring the institution to its "pre-Katrina ability to serve its students" as well as the region's work force and education needs at the highest levels.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days