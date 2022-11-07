Latest Weather Blog
University Lakes Project: LSU to choose new project advisor, Tuesday
BATON ROUGE – LSU has invited two project adviser finalists to deliver in-person presentations to the University Lakes Project evaluation team, Tuesday, and the University Lakes Project Management Committee will select a project advisor immediately following the presentations.
The finalists are a joint venture of Brailsford & Dunlavey and CSRS and a joint venture of Stantec and KPMG LLP.
The committee anticipates engaging a designer in spring of 2020 and engaging a contractor for dredging and construction by January 2021.
As was announced Jan. 6, the LSU REFF received six proposals from highly qualified local and national firms in response to its request for proposals issued Dec. 9, 2019.
Other responders to the RFP were a joint venture of Ankura Consulting Group LLC, Commonwealth James LLC, Sherman Strategies LLC and Miles Granderson LLC; Bob Jacobsen PE LLC; Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc.; and a joint venture of Partners in Energy LLC and Providence Engineering and Environmental Group LLC.
Full responses are being kept confidential at this time to preserve the integrity of the competitive bid process, but they will be posted online at lsufoundation.org/reffprojects following the committee’s final selection.
The project advisor’s responsibilities will extend through the duration of the project, focused on assisting with rehabilitation and improvement of the six lakes adjacent to the LSU campus and City-Brooks Community Park.
