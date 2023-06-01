69°
University Lab School 5th grader eliminated in fourth round of National Spelling Bee
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. - A 5th-grade student at University Laboratory School saw his quest for a national spelling title come to an end on Wednesday.
Rishaan Reddy fell in the fourth round when he misspelled the word, "ulcerative." He started his spelling of that word with an "a" in place of the "u."
The 10-year-old tied for 74th place in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, taking place this week just outside Washington. Despite his slip-up, Rishaan made it to the fourth round, making it over halfway to the end of the spelling bee and besting over half of the 231 students competing.
