University High football team helps fill sandbags ahead of expected rain

BATON ROUGE - Members of University High's fifth grade football team helped fill sandbags Tuesday.

Several hundred bags were filled ahead of heavy rain forecasted for the area. Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to make landfall again near Lake Charles late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. 

The sandbags are available at BREC's Gardere Lane Park. 

