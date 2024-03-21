64°
United Christian Faith Ministries hosting gun violence awareness events

Thursday, March 21 2024
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE- The United Christian Faith Ministries will host gun violence awareness events. The goal is to touch the community by giving them resources.

"We don't want to just address and put a band-aid over something. We want to be consistently here in the community," says organizer AV Mitchell. 

On Thursday, the group will host a night walk to raise awareness against gun violence. The walk will start at 5:30 p.m. from 6117 Cadillac Street. 

Friday, the group will host Healing Hope, a fun day at the park with food and live music for the community to gather together. This event will be at the same address starting at 6:30 p.m..

